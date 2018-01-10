HUDSON, Fla. – A 42-year-old Hudson man is accused of filming a 13-year-old girl undressing in her bedroom.

Daniel Keith Robinson is charged with video voyeurism of a victim younger than 16 years old.

Pasco County deputies say Robinson secretly placed a cell phone in the girl's bedroom and filmed her naked.

A witness tipped off law enforcement, according to an arrest affidavit.

