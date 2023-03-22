Holiday man accused of graffitiing areas along US 19 corridor; faces felony charges

The police department along with other surrounding agencies sent out several photos of the unidentified vandal, asking the public for help.

HOLIDAY, Fla. — A man was arrested in connection to graffiti found over the last several weeks along the U.S. 19 corridor, the New Port Richey Police Department reports.

Areas along the corridor on the west side of Pasco County and Tarpon Springs were tagged with graffiti, police explain. The police department along with other surrounding agencies sent out several photos of the unidentified vandal, asking the public for help.

It wasn't until Monday, March 20, that the Pasco County Sheriff's Office received a tip and was able to positively identify the suspect as 27-year-old Zachary Cabral-Cuprey from Holiday.

"With the combined effort of the law enforcement agencies and community leads, Cabral-Cuprey was arrested," the police department said in a statement.