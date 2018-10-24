NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- Three years ago, a brutal attack in Pasco County left a mother and a 9-year-old girl dead and a community reeling.

Jason Rios, now 26, avoided a trial set for next week by pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison. He'll then be on lifetime probation for the murder counts.

The horrific situation unfolded in February 2015 when Rios lived with his parents, Angela and Ernesto Rios, and four of their grandchildren.

Ernesto told police he heard screaming while in the shower and ran out to find one of his granddaughters injured and covered in blood. In another granddaughters' room, he found Rios assaulting the child with a blunt object.

Ernesto said he was able to get Rios away from the girl and force him out of the home while yelling to a neighbor to call 911. When deputies and a SWAT team arrived, Rios barricaded himself inside a nearby home.

The SWAT team had to use an armored police vehicle to demolish part of the home's wall to get Rios out after deploying tear gas and flash-bang grenades. Deputies said Rios stumbled and hit his head on the police vehicle, knocking himself out.

Later, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Rios had several self-inflicted wounds caused by a long drill bit and an auger drill bit.

Back at the Rios home, the granddaughters were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators also discovered Ernesto's wife and Rios' mother, Angela, dead in another room.

A day after the attack, 9-year-old Jenica Randazzo died from the wounds inflicted by Rios.

Relatives told detectives that Rios suffers from schizophrenia. A judge on Monday also recommended Rios continue to get mental health treatment in prison.

