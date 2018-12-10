TARPON SPRINGS, Fla.— A Pasco County nurse is accused of driving drunk with a toddler in the backseat.

On Tuesday, Tarpon Springs police arrested Jennifer Barberi, 33, of Holiday after a caller said her car wasn’t staying in its lane, according to an affidavit.

Police reported they could smell alcohol on Barberi’s breath and that her eyes were bloodshot.

Barberi blew a .41 on a Breathalyzer test, which is more than five times the legal limit, police said. Barberi also has another DUI from May, police said.

Court documents said she is employed as a nurse practitioner.

Barberi was charged with driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle.

