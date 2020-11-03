ODESSA, Fla. — A Pasco County man is under arrest, accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl several times.

According to a law enforcement complaint, Justin White, 27, of Odessa, repeatedly sexually abused the girl in the last six months.

The complaint claims he would make the child "do the Downward Dog" and then proceed to anally rape her.

Authorities say White also orally abused the child. They say he had photos of the crimes on his cell phone.

White is charged with sexual battery/rape of a victim under the age of 12.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter