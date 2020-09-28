27 people charged in unlicensed contractor investigation in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation into unlicensed contractors in Pasco County led to charges for almost 30 people.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said during an investigation between Sept. 1 and Sept. 17, 27 people were charged for misdemeanor unlicensed contracting.
The sheriff's office said another 20 people were charged with failure to carry workers' compensation.
The sheriff's office said anyone who thinks they might have hired an unlicensed contractor should call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102, option 7.
People looking to hire a contractor can keep themselves safe from unlicensed contractors by checking a list the Better Business Bureau offers.
