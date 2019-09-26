WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A Pasco County woman was arrested after deputies claim she stole an 11-year-old boy's Social Security number and changed her name so she would get hired.

According to an arrest report, Desiree Del Valle Villanueva Leal stole the SSN from the boy, who has disabilities. Deputies say she used the stolen ID and a changed name on a W-4 form and an I-9 form to apply for employment at a Best Western hotel in Wesley Chapel.

Employees there told deputies Leal was working under the name Delvalle Leal.

According to the arrest report, the boy's parents found out about the stolen SSN when they were notified by the IRS for money owed for income taxes under the boy's number.

Leal was charged with fraudulent use of personal identification information.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter