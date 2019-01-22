HUDSON, Fla. — Pasco deputies made an arrest following an undercover drug investigation Thursday.

According to the arrest affidavit, an undercover detective met with Michael Adkins, 36, on Jan. 2 and 3 for a drug transaction at a house on Gulf Breeze Circle near the intersection of Florestate Drive.

Both days, the detective asked Adkins for $100 worth of crack cocaine, which he produced, according to the affidavit.

Deputies executed a narcotics search warrant and say they discovered 1.2 grams of meth, 1.8 grams of crack cocaine, half a Hydromorphone pill, and 10 Morphine pills in a lockbox.

Adkins was arrested and sent to the Pasco County Detention Center in Land O' Lakes. Deputies say he admitted to selling crack cocaine and meth.

He faces charges for possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was also placed under arrest for possession of cocaine and selling cocaine.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.