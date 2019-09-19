NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey man is facing battery charges against a pregnant woman after an argument Wednesday afternoon.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said William Mendenhall, 43, and a pregnant woman got into an argument over a bicycle.

During the argument, deputies say Mendenhall pulled out a sword and began slashing a tent that was set up in the yard.

When the pregnant woman approached Mendenhall, deputies say he pushed her and chased her into a house with the sword, threatening to hurt her.

Mendenhall is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

