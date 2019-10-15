SPRING HILL, Fla. — Nearly nine months later, Pasco County detectives are hoping to find more information related to the homicide of James Earl.

Earl, 32, was found shot to death in his Spring Hill driveway on Jan. 16. He was a known member of the Pagan Motorcycle Club. Deputies say no one has been identified or arrested for involvement in Earl's death.

He was found dead by his fiancé, Stephanie Harper.

Earl was a decorated combat veteran, father of two and stepfather to Harper's daughter. He served in the U.S. Navy and was studying to become an aviation mechanic, his fiancé says.

The motive for the shooting or if it was related to Earl being in the club is still unknown.

His fiancé told 10News in January all she knows is she wants to see whoever killed Earl be brought to justice.

“I will sit through every day of any trial and I will look him in the face when they put those bracelets on him,” she said.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay announced they were offering a $3,000 reward for information which may lead to an arrest following the arrest. The Florida Sheriffs Association added $5,000 to the total.

Detectives announced a news conference to discuss the case, with permission of Earl's next of kin, in hopes of finding more leads in the case. It is expected to start at 1:30 p.m.

