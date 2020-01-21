LAND O' LAKES, Fla — A 33-year-old Pasco County man was arrested on Sunday after deputies went to his home to investigate allegations that he'd been caught raping an 8-year-old girl.

According to a Pasco Sheriff's arrest affidavit, a witness and the victim reported to investigators that the witness had walked by a bedroom in John Aquila's home and saw him sexually battering the child, who was crying.

The witness told police that she immediately got the girl out of the home, and they went to the sheriff's office. There, the girl told them that Aquila had been sexually battering her for at least a year and described how he had hurt her, according to the arrest report.

The same day deputies showed up to Aquila's home to investigate the allegations and because he had been making "suicidal statements," according to the affidavit. They found him locked in his home and saw that smoke was coming from a back bedroom.

Eventually, Aquila crawled out of a bathroom window, and the deputies arrested him.

According to the sheriff's report, Aquila told them that he "felt he was going to lose everything and he did not want anyone to have anything," so he allegedly started several items of furniture and a fake Christmas tree on fire.

He did not want to die though, he told police, so he escaped out of the window.

According to the affidavit, during a monitored call from the witness of the abuse to Aquila, he apologized when she confronted him about the abuse she says she saw.

Aquila is charged with sexual battery on a victim under 12 and first-degree arson of a dwelling. He is being held at the Pasco County Jail.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has an abuse hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-96-ABUSE. Abuse can also be reported online.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 and can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). In the Tampa Bay area, 2-1-1 will also connect you to the Crisis Center.



What other people are reading right now: