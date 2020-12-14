Pasco High School assistant principal accused of driving under the influence, faces multiple drug charges

Deputies said Ralph Stewart, 49, was already out on bond for another DUI charge he was facing when he crashed Sunday.

DADE CITY, Fla. — The assistant principal of Pasco High School in Dade City was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff's Office for driving under the influence Sunday, according to investigators.

Deputies said Ralph Stewart, 49, was already out on bond for another DUI charge he was facing when he crashed near the intersection of Kathleen Road and Galloway Road in Lakeland.

Steward was described by deputies as having bloodshot watery eyes and had a difficult time keeping his balance, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they also found 20-grams of marijuana and Alprazolam with Stewart.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a terrible decision that too many times results in the loss of innocent lives. This was Ralph Stewart's second DUI arrest in less than two months. He is in the position of being a role model and setting good examples for the students. I’m going to give Mr. Stewart an “F” for failing to do that," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The sheriff's office said at the time of the crash Stewart was out on bond for a previous DUI, and his driver’s license was suspended on Oct. 17.

Stewart faces multiple drug possession charges, a DUI with property damage charge and a knowingly driving while license suspended/revoked charge.

