PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Pasco County man is accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office says Damion Butler, 24, sexually abused the child on a bed at least twice. According to an affidavit, he confessed to "touching" the 5-year-old's private area.

The affidavit claims Butler told the little girl to "keep it a secret due to how it would be perceived by others."

Investigators say Butler lived in Port Richey. He is charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a child less than 12 years old.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter