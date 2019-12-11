PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Pasco County man is accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl.
The sheriff's office says Damion Butler, 24, sexually abused the child on a bed at least twice. According to an affidavit, he confessed to "touching" the 5-year-old's private area.
The affidavit claims Butler told the little girl to "keep it a secret due to how it would be perceived by others."
Investigators say Butler lived in Port Richey. He is charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a child less than 12 years old.
