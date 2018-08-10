LACOOCHEE, Fla. -- A Pasco County man was accused of throwing a woman to the ground and hitting her several times during a road rage incident on Sunday.

Pasco County Sheriff's deputies said Joseph Williams, 38, pulled out in front of a 23-year-old woman who was traveling north on US Hwy 301. The woman pulled over to let Williams pass, deputies said, but Williams pulled behind the woman and got out of his vehicle.

Deputies said the woman also got out of her vehicle and started yelling at Williams. Williams then threw the woman to the ground and started hitting her several times, deputies said.

Investigators said when the woman tried to get back in her vehicle, Williams pulled her out by her arm.

Williams also yelled, "I'm gonna kill you b****," deputies said.

Deputies said Williams denied that he initiated the incident and said he did not shove the woman to the ground.

Williams was arrested charged with burglary and battery and taken to the Land O'Lakes jail on a $50,000 bond.

