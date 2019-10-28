NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A 40-year-old New Port Richey man is charged with felony aggravated burglary battery two weeks after the Pasco County Sheriff's office says he attacked another driver and beat him so badly he needed surgery.

According to the arrest report, Brian Ferdinand pulled in front of the man around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 as he was driving down Seven Springs Boulevard.

The report says that Ferdinand pulled in front of the man, blocking him so that the man had to stop his car.

Deputies say Ferdinand reportedly got out of his car, went to the man's car, opened his door and hit him in the face over and over again while the man sat in the driver's seat until he fell out of the car on to the ground.

Once on the ground, Ferdinand continued to punch him in the face, according to what two witnesses told deputies.

The man identified Ferdinand as the one who attacked him and broke a bone in his left orbital socket requiring surgery, according to the arrest report.

There is no information in the affidavit about what led up to the attack.

Ferdinand was booked into the Pasco County jail on Oct. 26 and released on bond.

