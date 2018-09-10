Pasco County deputies are searching for a man they say head-butted a deputy and ran away.

Thomas Lynch is accused of doing it when deputies tried to detain him at 6:38 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say a deputy used a Taser -- but it didn't affect him.

Lynch is 5-foot-8 and bald, deputies say. He has multiple tattoos and was last seen without a shirt.

He has previously lived -- and could be -- in the general vicinity of Zimmerman Road and Allyson Street in Port Richey, according to law enforcement.

Authorities say he has an active warrant for meth possession and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately. If you have an idea where he might be, call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-5878 or click here to submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip online.

