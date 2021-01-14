Pasco County man indicted on federal human trafficking charges

He could face life in federal prison if convicted on all counts.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County man has been indicted on multiple federal charges related to human trafficking.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, David Alan Quarles, 49, recruited people to engage in prostitution using violent, fraudulent, or otherwise coercive tactics. These tactics include physical violence, sexual assault, and misrepresenting the nature of their employment before those being trafficked began working, the DOJ said.

According to prosecutors, Quarles allegedly arranged for people, some of whom were children and foreign nationals, to travel across the country to work in prostitution. He also reportedly made them send him the money they had earned or ask permission to spend the money, the DOJ report said.

Quarles faces charges of conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, threats, fraud, or coercion; importation of an alien for the purpose of prostitution; transportation of an individual in interstate commerce for the purpose of prostitution; and using a facility of interstate commerce in aid of prostitution.

According to the DOJ, Quarles could face life in federal prison, if convicted on all counts.