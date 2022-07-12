Pasco deputies search for 5 people accused of vandalizing construction sites

Tipsters are asked to contact the Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office is searching for five people accused of vandalizing "several" construction sites in New Port Richey's Gator Crossing Place neighborhood.

It reportedly happened around 2 a.m. on July 6.

Investigators say one of the individuals also damaged property on Ohara Drive, which is in the same vicinity.

Anybody who recognizes the accused vandals is asked to call the Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 22023347. Tipsters can also submit anonymous information online by clicking here.