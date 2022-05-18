'Still probably illegal or whatever': Pasco high school teacher accused of having sex with student

Skyler Seidenberg faces a felony charge of an authority figure soliciting to engage in sexual conduct.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A Pasco County high school teacher was arrested after deputies say he admitted to having sex with his student.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says it began investigating on May 17 after reports of a sexual offense involving Skyler Seidenberg, 30, and a teenage girl.

Seidenberg is a social studies teacher at Sunlake High School in Land O'Lakes, according to the school's website. In an arrest affidavit, deputies call him a "teacher and authority figure" to the teen.

The teen told deputies she had "consensual intercourse" with Seidenberg on three separate occasions at his house, according to the report. She also confirmed that he is currently her teacher.

Deputies say they made a "controlled phone call" to Seidenberg who admitted to having sex with the student but said nothing happened before she was of age.

"Obviously it's still probably illegal or whatever, or whatever is going to happen because I'm her teacher," Seidenberg reportedly told deputies.

The sheriff's office says the teacher also confirmed he wore a condom during the sexual activity.

After Seidenberg was arrested and read his Miranda rights, deputies say he refused to speak. He faces a felony charge of an authority figure soliciting to engage in sexual conduct.