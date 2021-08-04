Pasco deputies search for 5 people suspected of stealing money, guns from unlocked cars

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying five people they say were seen on video attempting to enter unlocked cars.
Deputies say they responded to a report of a burglary at the Seneca at Cypress Creek apartments in Wesley Chapel. After investigating, deputies say items, including money and several guns, were stolen from five different cars, all of which were unlocked.
Video shows five people attempting to enter cars within the apartment complex around 3:45 a.m. on April 7, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case numbers 21012459 and 21012467.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office also asked that people remove valuables like money, firearms and electronics from their cars. Guns stolen from car burglaries are often used to commit more serious crimes, according to deputies.
