ODESSA, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are looking for four men accused of breaking into an Odessa apartment and stealing more than $50,000 in cash, jewelry, a gun and personal items.
The sheriff's office said the four armed men broke into an apartment around 4:33 a.m. Saturday at the Tuscano at Suncoast Crossing complex. Deputies say a fifth person was seen outside the apartment door.
Deputies say the intruders took a safe containing about $20,000 in cash and $30,000 in jewelry. The men also reportedly took an Xbox One system, multiple watches and a .45 caliber Smith and Wesson gun from the bedroom.
The sheriff's office believes the men live in Hillsborough County.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-847-5878 ext. 3527 and use reference number 19037373.
