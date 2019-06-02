WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a headmaster at a private school who is accused of molesting one of the students.

Charles Aguon II, 34, of Davenport -- aka "Pastor Tiger" -- is facing two charges of lewd molestation of a victim between the ages 12 and 16 years old.

Aguon is accused of molesting a 15-year-old boy, who is a student at the school.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Aguon worked for the past two years as headmaster at Kingdom Preparatory School in Auburndale, Florida.

"Our fear is there might be more victims,” Judd said.

Aguon also served as a football coach and as an associate pastor at Miracle Tabernacle of Praise, which Judd said is connected to Kingdom Prep. The Church of God based in Cleveland, Tennessee, according to Judd.

The school's website said Pastor Tiger taught seventh and eighth grade. Judd said Aguon was in charge of nine to 12 teachers at the school.

“We know he lived in a residence with three other teachers at that school," Judd said. "I’m curious as to what they knew or saw. He might have roared at one time, but he’s meowing today."

Judd said the victim reported the alleged molestation, which is how the issue came to light. The sheriff said some of the alleged incidents happened off the school's campus, but he wasn't sure if any happened at the prep school.

The victim told deputies of specific encounters with Aguon in November 2018 and December 2018.

The school's motto is "to become the most loving school in the world." Judd said he sees a potential subliminal message in the motto.

Aguon admitted to detectives he knew his behavior was inappropriate. He has no prior criminal history.

“Make no mistake about it, 'Pastor Tiger' is caged up in the county jail,” Judd said.

Judd asked for parents of children of the school to come forward if they suspect anything was out of line. He is also asking staff and kids to cooperate with the sheriff's office's investigation.

Authorities are holding Aguon with no bond as he awaits his first appearance in court.

