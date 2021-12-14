Deputies: Man in NASA sweatshirt robs loan business in Citrus County

An effort is underway to identify the man.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A loan business was targeted Tuesday in an armed robbery in Crystal River, authorities said.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, a man in a ski mask robbed the Pay Day Cash Advance in the Winn-Dixie Plaza on SE Highway 19. It happened just after 10 a.m.

Deputies say the thief was a Black man in a sweatshirt that had an American flag on the left shoulder and "NASA" on the front. He was wearing black pants and gloves and may have had on Crocs, according to law enforcement.

He drove off in a faded dark green or gray 4-door mid-size car, possibly a Pontiac G6, authorities said. They added that the car had no hubcaps.