When the woman caught the man peeping at her through her bedroom window she grabbed her gun and started shooting, police said.

HOUSTON — A man accused of being a "peeping Tom" was shot and killed outside a woman's home in north Houston, according to Houston police.

This happened Friday shortly after 11 p.m. in the 8900 block of Irving Boulevard.

Police said the man was caught peeping through a woman's bedroom window and when the woman saw him she grabbed her rifle and shot through the wall several times.

The woman reportedly shot the man at least once. He was able to walk several feet before collapsing. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators are looking into this shooting but say it appears there is no relationship between the man and woman.

The woman is cooperating with investigators.

Check back for any updates.