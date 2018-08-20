BRADENTON, Fla. – Manatee County sheriff’s deputies arrested a peewee football coach accused of trying to sell marijuana.

Edgard Theliar, 29, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies smelled marijuana coming from Theliar’s car during a traffic stop around 4 p.m. Thursday on the 15th Street East near 31st Avenue East.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Theliar told deputies he was the head coach of the Manatee Broncos Pee Wee football team. Theliar also said he had football equipment in his car give to his players.

Sheriff’s deputies, including a K-9, searched the car where they found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun, several large bags of marijuana and a large amount of cash.

Deputies then arrested Theliar.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call 941-747-3011 or 866-634-8477.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP