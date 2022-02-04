Police: 2 people injured after Tampa nightclub shooting

The reason behind the shooting is still unknown.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department detectives are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured.

Officers were at Status Night Club Tampa when a shooting happened at around 2:24 a.m., according to a media alert.

Two men were reportedly shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They both left the scene without contacting the police.

Local hospitals surrounding the area were placed on alert for possible incoming patients with gunshot wounds. The two men eventually arrived at the hospital where officers were able to get in contact with them, the police department explains.

The reason behind the shooting is still unknown. Detectives are actively investigating.