Deputies: Person barricades after Hernando Beach shooting

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — A person has barricaded themselves after authorities say there was a shooting Saturday afternoon in Hernando Beach.
Deputies are in the area of Flounder Drive and Flamingo Boulevard regarding the incident, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
One person has reportedly been taken to a nearby hospital.
People in the "immediate area" are urged to remain indoors unless a law enforcement officer tells them otherwise. People are also asked to avoid the area because roadways will be closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.