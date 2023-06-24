x
Crime

Deputies: Person barricades after Hernando Beach shooting

People in the area are urged to remain inside their homes.

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — A person has barricaded themselves after authorities say there was a shooting Saturday afternoon in Hernando Beach. 

Deputies are in the area of Flounder Drive and Flamingo Boulevard regarding the incident, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

One person has reportedly been taken to a nearby hospital.

People in the "immediate area" are urged to remain indoors unless a law enforcement officer tells them otherwise. People are also asked to avoid the area because roadways will be closed. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

