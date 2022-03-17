Police: Person in custody after fatal shooting on Broward County bus

Two people are dead and two others injured after a shooting Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fort Lauderdale police arrested a person Thursday who they say shot at people on a Broward County bus.

According to Local 10 News, a witness said the bus driver headed down a busy street to get into a nearby police station parking lot.

Four people were reportedly shot onboard the bus. According to police, no officers were involved in the shooting.

Police have a person in custody and told the media outlet the public isn't in danger.

One person died shortly after the shooting happened while another person later died at the hospital from their injuries, the media outlet reports the police said.

As of now, there is still one person in the hospital in critical condition, Local 10 News explains. Another person shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident also caused a crash, and the three involved were treated on scene of minor injuries, according to CBS Miami.