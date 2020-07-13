1 person killed in Hernando County shooting

There is no threat to the public, the sheriff's office said.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — One person was found dead following a shooting Sunday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Picardy Court in Weeki Wachee, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said "all persons" have been accounted for and are cooperating with detectives. There is no apparent threat to the public.

More information is expected Monday.

