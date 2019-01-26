CHULUOTA, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the person of interest they were looking for following a triple homicide was located in an Orange County hotel room.

Deputies said Grant Amato, 29 and his vehicle were found Saturday morning. Officials had said he was to be considered armed and dangerous.

Previous: Search underway for man after 3 people found dead in home, deputies say

WKMG reported deputies found the bodies around 9:15 a.m. Friday at the home on Sultan Circle.

The victims are described as a woman in her 50s and two men in their 30s. Their names have not been released.

According to WKMG, guns were found near the victims -- but some firearms were also missing from the home.

