Person shot in NC Walmart on Black Friday

LUMBERTON, N.C. — One person was shot at a North Carolina Walmart on Black Friday, just days after the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake.

Law enforcement officers told ABC Affiliate WPDE that the person was shot in the hip after an argument inside the Lumberton, North Carolina store.

Shoppers evacuated the store before noon, but when police arrived at the scene, they couldn't find the shooter or any victims.

However, surveillance video showed the shooter fleeing the store during the evacuation. Police also learned the victim had already arrived at a nearby hospital.