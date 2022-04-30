Deputies: 1 person shot, injured after bullets fired at group of people

The person shot is reportedly not cooperating with detectives, and there's no information on the shooter.

DADE CITY, Fla. — A person was shot and injured early Saturday morning after deputies say bullets rang out toward a group of people in Dade City.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots being fired from a truck toward a group of people around 2:20 a.m. in the Patchoosa Avenue area.

One person was hit by a bullet and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies report.

The person shot is reportedly not cooperating with detectives, and there's no information on the shooter.

Deputies say they were able to find the truck that drove away when law enforcement arrived. It had been abandoned.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at http://PascoSheriff.com/tips.