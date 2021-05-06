POSSIBLE KIDNAPPING



Detectives are asking for your help in identifying the person or vehicle in this video. The woman appears to be forced into the truck by a male. This occurred on May 5, 2021 at about 10:45 p.m., near 21st Ave/Van Buren St. If you have info, call 602-262-6141. pic.twitter.com/dy8LYKgJ8P