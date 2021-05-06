PHOENIX — Police are asking for tips after a video of a woman possibly being kidnapped in Phoenix was reported.
Video shot by a witness shows a shirtless man forcing a woman into an older red truck for some reason.
The woman can be seen resisting as she was shoved into the passenger side of the truck.
Surveillance video shows the truck with black replacement body panels and side door and custom rims.
The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night in a parking lot near 21st Avenue and Van Buren Street.
If you have any information about the suspects, victim or vehicle, you’re asked to contact police at (602) 262-6141.
You can also call 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish to remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.