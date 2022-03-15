Deputy Dominique Calata is in critical condition following the shooting on March 15. Sergeant Rich Scaniffe is in stable condition.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The deputies shot during a SWAT operation near Spanaway Tuesday have been identified.

Deputy Dominique Calata, 35, was "gravely" wounded and is in critical condition.

Sergeant Rich Scaniffe, 45, was out of surgery by Tuesday evening and is in stable condition, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Calata has served with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department for 6.5 years and is assigned to patrol with the Edgewood Police Department.

Calata is a U.S. Army veteran and served in the National Guard for the past seven years. He has been a member of the SWAT team for four years.

Calata is married and has a 4-year-old child.

Scaniffe is a 21-year veteran of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department and is assigned to the Mountain Detachment. He has been a member of the SWAT team for 14 years and has served as the team's commander for one year.

Scaniffe is married and has a young daughter.

"Our department members are appreciative and thankful for the support our community has shown us during this difficult time," a statement from the sheriff's department reads.

The deputies were shot while assisting in serving a search warrant on Tuesday. The South Sound Gang Task Force was serving the warrant for second-degree assault on a 40-year-old suspect. The task force asked for help from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department's SWAT team due to the suspect's prior felony convictions, according to Wendy Haddow, a spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department, which is assisting with the investigation.

During the incident, Haddow said gunfire was exchanged.

The two deputies were transported to a nearby hospital, according to PCSD.