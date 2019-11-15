PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Riverview woman has been arrested for exploiting an elderly person she was assigned to care for, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Traci Hudson, 51, was arrested after a year-long investigation by the Economic Crimes Unit.

Detectives said they started the investigation in November 2018 and that Hudson became acquainted with 92-year-old Maurice Myers after his daughter died.

The introduction was made in November of 2017 by people who knew Hudson was a professional guardian with experience in the Tampa Bay court system.

According to deputies, Hudson worked as a professional guardian since 2016. In 2017, shortly after she was introduced to Maurice Myers, she became the court-appointed personal representative for Myers’ daughter’s estate after she died. Hudson handled Myers' finances until deputies said he later passed away in 2018. Maurice Myers had no next of kin.

Over the course of the 11 months she was in charge of his bank accounts, deputies said there was a total of $541,541.12 transferred from Myers’ bank account to Hudson’s.

Deputies took note of this and presented the case to the Pinellas/Pasco State Attorney’s Office.

Hudson was later charged with a felony charge of exploitation of an elderly person over $50,000.

Hudson is in the Pinellas County Jail.

