ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 72-year-old woman was in her home when a man broke in and put his hand in her underwear, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Wilbert Henderson, 52, broke into the woman’s home, forced her onto the ground and put his hand down her pants.

Neighbors heard the woman screaming and ran over to help her, detectives said. Investigators said they started banging on her window and that caused Henderson to take off.

Deputies said after they arrested Henderson, he admitted he broke into her home and put his hand in her underwear. He told them he intended to have sex with her, according to detectives.

Henderson was arrested and charged with one count lewd and lascivious battery upon an elderly person and one count burglary to an occupied dwelling.

