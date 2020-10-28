Pinellas County deputies looking for shooter in Safety Harbor; 1 person hurt

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A search is ongoing for a person who shot another in Safety Habor.
It happened Tuesday evening in the area of 11th Place and 6th Street, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say the person was shot in the leg, and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
They currently are being treated at an area hospital.
