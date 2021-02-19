Pinellas County Sheriff's Office searching for video, cars damaged by man accused of killing deputy in suspected drunk driving crash

Anyone who falls under either category is asked to contact the sheriff's office as soon as possible.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office needs your help gathering more information about a crash that took the life of one of their own.

Deputy Michael J. Magli was killed Wednesday in Tarpon Springs while he was trying to stop a suspected drunk driver. The Sheriff's Office reports his blood alcohol level came back as .230.

Now, the sheriff's office is searching for anyone who might have had their car damaged as a result of the crashes at East Lake Road north of Forelock Road or at Keystone Road and Woodfield Boulevard on Feb. 17. Deputies say the crashes would have occurred between 4:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

They're also looking for anyone who might have captured video footage of the crash to contact them.

Those who fall into either category are asked to contact Detective Syers at (727) 582-6215 or jsyersjr@pcsonet.com as soon as possible.

Deputy Magli had worked for the sheriff's office since 2013 and was just 30 years old. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been set for Deputy Magli.

Since the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was established in 1912, one of the agency's deputies had never been killed in the line of the duty – until Wednesday.

Robert Allen Holzaepfel, 33, is accused of hitting and killing Deputy Magli. He faces multiple charges related to the crash, including first-degree murder.