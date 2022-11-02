x
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office employee accused of hitting fiancée during argument

The 26-year-old was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say hit his fiancée during an argument.

According to deputies, 26-year-old Devan Machado was arguing with his fiancée at their home in Seminole when it became physical. The fiancée reportedly ended up with a bruise above her right eye.

Machado, who has been a non-certified forensic science specialist with the sheriff's office since 2019, was arrested and charged with one count of domestic battery.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

