Deputies want to know who shot a 14-year-old girl in her arm and hand

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies want to know where two young men are now, after a teen was shot.
Investigators said a 14-year-old girl was shot Tuesday night at a home on 122nd Terrace North in Largo. She was hit in the hand and arm and is expected to be okay, according to deputies.
Two boys left the shooting together in an unknown type of car, deputies said.
The 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies said they don't think there is a threat to the public.
What other people are reading right now:
- Don’t worry about Giant Asian Hornets coming to Florida. It could take years
- Pinellas County extends local state of emergency through mid-May
- What could Disney World look like when it reopens? Take a look at Shanghai Disneyland
- Lawsuit challenges Florida’s mail-in ballot rules as more people expected to vote by mail because of coronavirus
- It's Hurricane Preparedness Week: Are you ready for this season?
- Coronavirus in context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter