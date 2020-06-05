x
crime

Deputies want to know who shot a 14-year-old girl in her arm and hand

The teen is expected to be okay.
LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies want to know where two young men are now, after a teen was shot.

Investigators said a 14-year-old girl was shot Tuesday night at a home on 122nd Terrace North in Largo. She was hit in the hand and arm and is expected to be okay, according to deputies. 

Two boys left the shooting together in an unknown type of car, deputies said. 

The 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Deputies said they don't think there is a threat to the public. 

