SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old boy they said threatened a mass shooting at his school.

Deputies said the teen was arrested at his home Wednesday.

The teen’s parents were given the choice to withdraw their son from the school or have him expelled after he got into a fight with another student a week earlier, according to investigators.

His parents decided to withdraw him from the school, law enforcement said.

After he was taken out of school, he’s accused of sending texts to a classmate threatening to shoot up the school and names two classmates, deputies said.

Another student’s parent saw the texts the teen was sending and told the school what was going on, according to deputies. The school immediately let the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office know about the threat.

When deputies got to the teen’s home, they figured out he has no access to firearms, investigators said.

Deputies said the teen admitted to making the threats because he was “mad.”

The teen was arrested for written threats to kill or do bodily injury; electronic communication.

