Two men are charged with robbing a couple and their baby at gunpoint as they tried to buy a cellphone through the Facebook Marketplace social media app, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, on July 16, the couple was discussing buying a cellphone from a user with the name "Destiny Dawes." They agreed to meet the seller at a home in the 5000 block of Yellow Pine Street to complete the transaction.

When they went to the home with their newborn child, a vehicle pulled up and two men got out, carrying guns and wearing hoodies covering their faces.

One of the men pointed a gun at the husband in the driver's seat, while other man pointed a gun at the wife and child in the passenger seat, deputies said.

The robbers got $500 from the couple and left.

Detectives were able to get a partial license plate number, and investigators were able to identify the suspects as 20-year-old Jermaine Brown and 18-year-old Robert Walker.

Brown surrendered to authorities on Tuesday on an unrelated attempted murder charge. During an interview, he admitted to the armed robbery, deputies said. He was charged with one count of robbery with a deadly weapon or firearm.

Friday, detectives located Walker at Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport. Detectives interviewed Walker and said he admitted to the robbery. He was arrested and charged with robbery with a deadly weapon or firearm.

