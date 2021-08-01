Charter school dean, wife accused of giving teen babysitter beer, marijuana

The couple is facing two counts of child neglect

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The dean of students at a Pinellas County charter school and his wife are facing child neglect charges after deputies say they gave alcohol and marijuana to their underage babysitter and her friends for two years.

Adam Thayer, 38, who is the dean of students at Pinellas Academy for Math and Science, and his wife, Misty Mitchell-Thayer, 37, would leave their 17-year-old babysitter alone to care for their two young children while she was intoxicated, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say their investigation, which began on Dec. 29, 2020, they found that the Palm Harbor couple offered and provided alcoholic beverages and marijuana to a teen and her underage friends several times over the past two years. Detectives say she babysat for the Thayers while they went out to local bars and drank alcohol themselves.

On one occasion, according to deputies, the couple poured the teen a glass of whiskey to drink before they left their home.

Detectives say the teen told them she drank alcohol every time she babysat for the Thayer's twin 7-year-olds. She told detectives she would get "pretty drunk" to the point where she had slurred speech and blurry vision. She added she would not have been able to appropriately care for the children in the event of an emergency due to her intoxication.

Investigators add that on one occasion last October, the teen received a text message from Misty Mitchell-Thayer encouraging her to "Get drunk! Pass the f--- out!" and "If you want to smoke Adam has weed there," while she was caring for the children alone. This and other text messages were recovered from the teen's cell phone, the sheriff's office reported.



Detectives say on multiple occasions, the Thayers consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana with the teen, sometimes allowing her to invite her friends over to drink, and then knowingly allowed them to drive impaired.

Adam Thayer was arrested at his homes on Winding Oaks Drive around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday for two counts of child neglect, deputies said. Investigators say Misty Mitchell-Thayer will be arrested at a later date, also for two counts of child neglect.

