The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find two men who stole gift cards and activated them at a cash register themselves.

The suspect entered Walmart Neighborhood Market, 6850 Gulfport Blvd. S., South Pasadena, about 5:30 p.m. March 20. They went to the customer service counter with over $2,000 in various unpaid gift cards and groceries.

They distracted the clerk and activated the gift cards without paying for them. They left with the cards and groceries.

The first suspect is a black male, approximately 20 to 30 years old, with dreadlocks extending below his shoulders. He was wearing a black T-shirt and dark shorts.

The second suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20 to 30 years old, with short hair. He was wearing a white V-neck T-shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective A. McNealy-Simmons, of the Burglary and Pawn Unit at (727) 582-6126 or amcnealysimmons@pcsonet.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS

