Pinellas deputies searching for man accused of escaping during arrest

Law enforcement says Kenneth Emery still has a handcuff attached to his left wrist.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 40-year-old man is currently on the run after escaping from Pinellas County deputies during an arrest Monday morning, authorities say.

At around 9:20 a.m., deputies came across Kenneth Emery, 40, in the area of Seminole Boulevard and Ulmerton Road and arrested him after learning that he had a warrant for petit theft, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

While being placed under arrest, deputies say Emery escaped and ran away from them on foot. He was last seen heading northbound on Seminole Boulevard.

The 40-year-old reportedly still had a handcuff attached to his left wrist the last time he was seen.

After an extensive search for several hours conducted by the sheriff's office K9 unit, flight unit and bloodhound, authorities are now asking the public for help to find Emery.

He is described as 5-foot-9, weighs 170 pounds and was wearing a dark blue Tampa Bay Storm jersey, tan jacket and black pants, deputies say. The 40-year-old also has tattoos on the right side of his neck and his right and left fingers.

"Emery has several active charges in addition to the warrant he was taken into custody for," the news release reads.