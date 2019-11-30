PINELLAS PARK, Fla — A 19-year-old Largo woman has been arrested after being accused of speeding over 100 mph on busy U.S. 19 Friday night.
Pinellas Park Police says Makiya Lanae Watkins was stopped after hitting 117 mph near Byran Dairy Road just before 7:00 pm.
Police say there was heavy traffic as Watkins was "very aggressively changing lanes numerous times and continued at speeds over 100 mph for a sustained period of time."
