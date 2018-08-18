Pinellas Park police said they arrested a 29-year-old man who was downloading child porn Friday.

Detectives served a search warrant on the home of Ameeyid Taiourane in the 5500 block of 98th Avenue N. after receiving a tip.

At the home, they found Taiourane and child-related pornographic images.

Taiourane was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on $60,000 bond.

The investigation is continuing, and police say they expect additional similar charges to be filed.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP