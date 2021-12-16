Licensed practical nurse arrested, accused of sexually abusing elderly nursing home patient

Police say they are concerned he may have done this to other patients.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas Park licensed practical nurse wanted for sexually battering an elderly woman at the nursing home where he worked has been arrested, police say.

Officers with the Pinellas Park Police Department say 63-year-old William Cease was found and arrested Thursday morning as he was leaving his home.

On Monday, he was found undressed in the bed of a 69-year-old patient and inappropriately touching her, police say. Another employee had reportedly walked in.

Investigators say Cease was separated from the woman, and officers were called to The Care Center at Pinellas Park.

But soon after police arrived, officers say Cease ran away.