Pinellas Park nurse accused of sexually assaulting nursing home patient

His whereabouts are unknown.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A nurse is wanted on accusations he sexually assaulted a patient at a nursing home, and there are concerns there have been more crimes involving other people.

William Cease, 63, has been employed with The Care Center at Pinellas Park since April of 2019, according to a Pinellas Park Police Department news release.

On Monday, he was seen undressed with an elderly patient and inappropriately touching her, according to police. Another employee reportedly walked in and saw the assault.

Cease's whereabouts are unknown, and police believe there have been other people assaulted in the past. He's wanted on a charge of sexual battery.