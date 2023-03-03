Pinellas Park police search for man accused of attempted bank robbery

The bank teller refused to give the man any money, so he just left the bank, police said in the release.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police are searching for a man they say tried to rob a bank Friday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., the police department responded to the Truist Bank, located at 7694 49th St. N on reports of a bank robbery.

Authorities learned that a man approached a bank teller and slipped her a note requesting money, police explain in a news release. The man reportedly "implied he had a weapon," but he never showed it to the worker.

Now, law enforcement is searching for the man. He's believed to be about 50 years old.

He possibly had white facial hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt and shorts, black shoes and a tan baseball cap with reader-style glasses.

"This investigation is still active, and more information will be released as it becomes available," police said in a statement.